Van Dijk drops contract surprise at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has admitted that the club are yet to offer him a new deal.

The Dutchman is entering the last 12 months of his contract at Anfield, which is leading to speculation about his future.

Given the Reds are reluctant to give out long deals to players over 30, the veteran may have to settle for short extensions.

Asked about his future, the 33-year-old stated: “There are no changes at the moment.”

On the new season, he added: “I am positive. I am confident.

“Obviously, I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced, and trust the club, that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in.”