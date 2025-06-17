BVB chief Watzke: I'd have been happy if Wirtz joined Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke admits he's disappointed seeing the Bundesliga lose Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz is leaving Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool in a British record £116m deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Watzke admits he'd have been happier if Wirtz had remained in Germany, even it meant strengthening rivals Bayern Munich.

"It's a real shame, especially for the DFL (German Football League), that a player like Florian Wirtz is disappearing from the Bundesliga," Watzke told Kicker.

"I wouldn't have had a problem at all if he had gone to FC Bayern.

"That would have been better for the Bundesliga. He could have played better with Musiala in Munich, but two such good footballers find each other anyway."