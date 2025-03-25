Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Ruben Amorim eyes Sporting star to replace Marcus Rashford at Man United
Ruben Amorim eyes Sporting star to replace Marcus Rashford at Man UnitedCody Froggatt / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Man United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly pushing the club to sign Sporting winger Trincao to replace on-loan star Marcus Rashford.

According to the Sun, Amorim is set to raid his former club for the 25-year-ols as they seek to bolster their attacking line-up.

It’s understood Amorim is personally pushing for the move with bother Rashford, 27, and Sancho, 25, unlikely to return from their respective loans at Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Trincao, who is currently with the Portugal national team, scored a brace in their 5-2 UEFA Nations League win over Demark on Sunday.

The winger is capable of playing on either flank, and United may face competition from several Premier League rivals, including Newcastle and Arsenal.

