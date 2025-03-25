Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee

Sporting CP have assured Viktor Gyokeres they won't block him from moving away this summer.

A Bola says while the Sweden striker's contract carries a €90m buyout clause, Sporting have told Gyokeres he can leave if an offer of €60m or more arrives.

The centre-forward is a target for Arsenal and Manchester United, where Gyokeres' former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim is now in charge.

Barcelona have also been mentioned, with the player said to favour a move to the LaLiga giants.

On Sunday, Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson said: "Gyokeres would be fantastic in the Premier League.

"He could play for any club in the world and he would score a lot of goals anywhere."