Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Dorgu changes name on Man Utd teamsheet due to family heritage and religion
Liverpool attacker Diaz makes clear to Barcelona his transfer plans

Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee

Paul Vegas
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit feeAction Plus
Sporting CP have assured Viktor Gyokeres they won't block him from moving away this summer.

A Bola says while the Sweden striker's contract carries a €90m buyout clause, Sporting have told Gyokeres he can leave if an offer of €60m or more arrives.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The centre-forward is a target for Arsenal and Manchester United, where Gyokeres' former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim is now in charge.

Barcelona have also been mentioned, with the player said to favour a move to the LaLiga giants.

On Sunday, Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson said: "Gyokeres would be fantastic in the Premier League.

"He could play for any club in the world and he would score a lot of goals anywhere."

 

Mentions
LaLigaPremier LeagueGyokeres ViktorSporting LisbonArsenalBarcelonaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tomasson talks super Swedes Gyokeres, Isak: Viktor ready for Premier League
Lille striker David alerts Barcelona leaving Prem clubs disappointed
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man City target Ecuadorian superkid; Chelsea, Arsenal not forgetting Diomande; Inter and Meret