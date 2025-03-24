Arsenal target Ekitike reveals Man Utd was his "favourite" club as a child

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike has named Manchester United as his boyhood club despite transfer links to Arsenal.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford or the Emirates Stadium but has now stated that the Red Devils was his prefer red team growing up which only intensifies transfer rumours. During a segment with the Frankfurt media team on YouTube, the striker quickly responded “Manchester United” when asked which club was his “favourite” as a child.

The 22-year-old showed off more his talent by scoring a hat-trick in France U21s’ 5-3 victory over England last Friday. United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked as the summer transfer window approaches as the young striker’s future looks to ever more likely to be in the Premier League next season.

United’s current strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are struggling under manager Ruben Amorim whilst Arsenal are looking to replace both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the coming months. Amorim will be delighted to hear that Ekitike is a long-time fan of United as they try to steer his interests towards the club.

He has scored 19 goals across all competitions this season, including 13 in the Bundesliga and is rumoured to be available for around £67M. United are expected to sign a new center-forward in the summer and if Amorim can offload one of Hojlund or Zirkzee he may opt to sign the young Frenchman who cannot stop scoring this season.