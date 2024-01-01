Tribal Football
Rosenborg starlet Nypan calm over presence of Man Utd, Bayer Leverkusen scouts
Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan insists he won't get carried away with big club interest.

TV2 says Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen had scouts posted to check on Nypan in the 1-1 draw with Lillestrom.

Asked about the interest, Nypan, 17, said: "No, to be completely honest. The only thing I care about is getting back to the shape I was in before the injury.

"I didn't know about them (the scouts) so I don't really think much about it. This is how it will always be, so there is nothing to worry about.

"I have to learn and deal with it, and I feel that I do."

