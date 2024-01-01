Liverpool, Newcastle chasing Man Utd reject Gomes

Premier League clubs are already queuing for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

Gomes has enjoyed an outstanding week with England, making his debut against the Republic of Ireland before starring against Finland.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham are all interested in Gomes ahead of the January market. Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the former Manchester United midfielder.

And Lille may be forced to sell, with Gomes' contract running down.

Gomes may also choose to discuss pre-contract terms in January ahead of leaving LOSC in a Bosman transfer next summer.

Lille president Olivier Letang has stated he wants to secure Gomes to a new contract.