Guardiola spies two Germany youngsters for Man City refresh
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is eyeing a double raid on the Bundesliga in 2025.

The Sun says Guardiola wants to freshen up his attacking options with two Germany stars.

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala top Guardiola's shopping list.

City will make a massive £350m available to Guardiola for next summer after careful spending these past two years.

And with several of their senior players now in the veteran range, the Catalan sees Wirtz and Musiala as ideal additions.

