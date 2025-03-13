Rooney on Man Utd's rebuild under Amorim: I think 10-15 players need to leave the club

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has opened up on the rebuild that is needed under manager Ruben Amorim and who he would keep this summer.

United are out of both domestic cups, sit 14th in the table, and are currently heading towards their worst-ever Premier League finish. The side is in desperate need of a rebuild as the summer transfer window approaches, and former United captain Rooney spoke on the Stick to Football podcast about how he would let go of the majority of the side.

"Bruno (Fernandes) is the one who keeps producing, he annoys you at times but keeps producing. They need massive changes to the squad, I think 10-15 players need to leave the club.

"Obviously, they can't do that, but there is a mentality there where no one is taking responsibility (in the squad)." Rooney then singled out only two players worthy of staying at Old Trafford. "I'd keep Bruno and (Kobbie) Mainoo," he outlined, before adding: "There is a culture at the club where it's too easy to lose games and the players come out and say, 'onto the next one,' and all that rubbish.

"Just show some character and fight on the pitch. It's bad watching, it hurts. Being from Liverpool but spending so many years at United, I want the team to do well, I've got my kids in the academy, and it hurts watching them."

Amorim spoke recently about how he wants a complete refresh of his side and summer is the perfect time to do it, he agrees with Rooney that they must clear out the deadwood and restructure the side, who clearly aren’t good enough to challenge for the title.

"We have a clear plan to address next season. Of course, we have Europa League also and you can reach the Champions League – you never know.

"It's far from this moment, but you never know – you can change the preparation for next season. We have a plan, we know what to do. We know that we are in a difficult moment, but the most important thing again is to have a plan, and to know what to do and to know what kind of players you need to bring."