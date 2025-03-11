Tribal Football
Most Read
HE'S BACK! Pogba suspension ends in less than 24 hours
Marseille coach De Zerbi axes Greenwood in Lens defeat: I need more!
Chelsea to steal away Man Utd midfielder Mainoo after huge wage demands are made
West Ham announce that Antonio will return for Newcastle clash after horror crash

Pallister on Man Utd captain Fernandes: He’s been the most consistent player in the squad

Zack Oaten
Pallister on Man Utd captain Fernandes: He’s been the most consistent player in the squad
Pallister on Man Utd captain Fernandes: He’s been the most consistent player in the squadČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Currie
Former Manchester United star Gary Pallister has spoken on captain Bruno Fernandes and how the club would be lost without him.

Fernandes has 12 goals and 13 assists this season under manager Ruben Amorim who often relies on his creativity and eye for goal to cover up what is normally a disappointing performance from his squad. The Portuguese international is perhaps the club’s greatest asset at the moment and Pallister told Spaceport Sweden about how he thinks United would be lost without his ability. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I was wondering on Sunday where Manchester United would be without Bruno Fernandes. Not just this season, but every season since he’s been here. 

“He’s been the most consistent player in the squad, and he’s got that desire to win. His energy and willingness to run and to win games is there for everyone to see. He can see a pass, score goals, and he’s just a wonderful player to watch. 

“I think he must feel frustrated sometimes. If he was playing in a better team, we’d really be talking his ability up because he’s that good of a talent. He’s fighting hard to still be the best that he can be in a team that’s really struggling, so he deserves all the plaudits that he gets.” 

United, who finished eighth last season in the Premier League, are 14th in the table after a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday in which Fernandes scored a fantastic freekick to open the scoring. The club hosts Real Sociedad in Thursday's Europa League round of 16 return leg after a 1-1 result in the opening leg in which Amorim will be hoping that Fernandes can conjure up another excellent performance to keep their trophy hopes alive. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandes BrunoPallister GaryAmorim RubenManchester UnitedArsenalReal SociedadEuropa League
Related Articles
Gallagher defends Taylor's controversial wall which led to Fernandes' goal against Arsenal
Koeman on Man Utd striker Zirkzee: I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment
Amorim: Man Utd need more Bruno's! Heaven has a real chance here