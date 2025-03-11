Pallister on Man Utd captain Fernandes: He’s been the most consistent player in the squad

Former Manchester United star Gary Pallister has spoken on captain Bruno Fernandes and how the club would be lost without him.

Fernandes has 12 goals and 13 assists this season under manager Ruben Amorim who often relies on his creativity and eye for goal to cover up what is normally a disappointing performance from his squad. The Portuguese international is perhaps the club’s greatest asset at the moment and Pallister told Spaceport Sweden about how he thinks United would be lost without his ability.

“I was wondering on Sunday where Manchester United would be without Bruno Fernandes. Not just this season, but every season since he’s been here.

“He’s been the most consistent player in the squad, and he’s got that desire to win. His energy and willingness to run and to win games is there for everyone to see. He can see a pass, score goals, and he’s just a wonderful player to watch.

“I think he must feel frustrated sometimes. If he was playing in a better team, we’d really be talking his ability up because he’s that good of a talent. He’s fighting hard to still be the best that he can be in a team that’s really struggling, so he deserves all the plaudits that he gets.”

United, who finished eighth last season in the Premier League, are 14th in the table after a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday in which Fernandes scored a fantastic freekick to open the scoring. The club hosts Real Sociedad in Thursday's Europa League round of 16 return leg after a 1-1 result in the opening leg in which Amorim will be hoping that Fernandes can conjure up another excellent performance to keep their trophy hopes alive.