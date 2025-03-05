Man Utd confirm 2 stars will miss Real Sociedad clash whilst Amorim calls up Heaven

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has picked his 8-man squad for Thursday's game against Real Sociedad which includes some young talent.

United face Sociedad in the Europa League round-of-16 first leg which as reported early today will miss the likes of Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte which leaves Amorim with an extremely depleted squad, therefore making the tie even harder.

Against Fulham, Harry Maguire was “very, very tired” according to Bruno Fernandes, and it seems the former United captain will also spend some time on the sidelines after making an impressive comeback to the first team squad this season.

Young midfielder Toby Collyer is back and ready for action however whilst Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu is eligible, despite his domestic suspension, and fellow wing-back Harry Amass is also included.

Perhaps the most notable inclusion is Ayden Heaven who signed in the winter window from Arsenal. The 18-year-old makes his first trip to Europe with the side after making his debut for the club on Sunday against Fulham in the FA Cup.

Amorim will speak in his press conference later today and will be joined by defender will be joined by Matthijs de Ligt as they discuss the tie as well as the players who will miss what is another crucial game.