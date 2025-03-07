Amorim on building a project like Arsenal: I will not have the time that Arteta had

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken ahead of this weekend's clash against Arsenal, which should be a very tough game for his side.

Amorim’s side knocked Arsenal out of the cup the last time they faced each other which will give his side confidence heading into the clash. The Portuguese head coach answered questions at the Reale Arena before boarding the plane back to England and first gave a quick team update.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We need to survive Sunday (against Arsenal), the team was so tired in the last 20 minutes (against Real Sociedad). Everybody can start if they’re training (today)."

He also confirmed 17-year-old forward Chido Obi-Martin "is on the list so he can play."

When asked if some of the absentees may not return this season, he revealed that Amad may return to the squad before the season is up.

"I think it is just Amad (who is out till the end of the season). Even Amad, we will see the end of the last month (of the season).

"I have the hope to have Amad before, but we will see.

"Kobbie (Mainoo) can return (before the season ends). (Harry) Maguire, we have to be careful of, Manuel (Ugarte) will return, and I think Mason (Mount) and Luke Shaw can return also."

Amorim then spoke on the “1958” protest group which has called on supporters to voice their opposition to the way the club is being run by wearing black and joining a protest march before the game.

"I think for everyone in our club it is a tough moment.

"It is everything at the same time, but the only thing I can do and our players can do is perform well and win.

"People have the right to protest, it is a good thing to do that. It is part of our club, and everybody has a voice, but my job is to improve the team and give them something in this moment because they deserve it and they’re amazing."

Next, he spoke on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta making big decisions and making Arsenal a force to be reckoned with but admitted that United will not have the patience to allow him to do that.

"I will not have the time that (Mikel) Arteta had. I feel that it is a different club in that aspect.

"The way how Arteta dealt with that (dealing with issues within the club) it is an inspiration for everybody.

"I will not have the time that Arteta had."