Rooney names the former Man Utd striker he would love to see back at the club

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has named Brighton star Danny Welbeck as the player he would love to see back in the side.

The Red Devils academy graduate left the club in 2014 after being sold by former manager Louis van Gaal. He played alongside Rooney at Old Trafford for a number of impressive years and is arguably having one of his best seasons at Brighton under manager Fabian Hurzeler who has given him the freedom he needs to succeed.

Rooney spoke on the BBC about the 34 year old and revealed that he would love to see him back at the club where current strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are struggling this season.

"Danny's great to play alongside. If I'm completely honest I'd probably like to still see him here, playing for Manchester United.

"He's scored goals throughout his career. He had injuries in the early part of his career but he seems to have got over them and he's having a fantastic season."

Welbeck has scored eight goals in 25 Premier League appearances this season which is more than what Zirkzee and Hojlund have combined. One shining light for United however is Chido Obi who has impressed in his cameos this season, Rooney spoke on the youngster who could become the club’s next top talent.

"What I’ve really liked about him is he’s put himself in some really good positions — I’ve been really impressed by him.

"He looked like the one who could go on and nick it."