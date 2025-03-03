Zirkzee apologises to Man Utd fans after FA Cup defeat

Josh Zirkzee has apologised to Manchester United fans after his failure in the penalty shootout defeat to Fulham in Sunday's FA Cup fifth round.

Zirkzee saw his penalty saved by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno, which proved the decisive spotkick.

United and Fulham had finished 1-1 after extra-time at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee was seen in an emotional state afterwards and was consoled by teammates and fans as he walked towards the players' tunnel.

He later posted to social media: “Sorry to let u down today Reds! Thanks for the incredible support.”

Zirkzee has scored five goals in 40 appearances for United this season.