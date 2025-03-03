Brighton striker Welbeck enjoys winding up Newcastle fans: Mackem at heart

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck enjoyed winding up Newcastle fans after his extra-time FA Cup winner on Sunday.

Welbeck jumped from the bench on 80 minutes before scoring the winner in the second-half of extra-time for the visitors.

Afterwards, the former Sunderland striker was barracked by some of the home support and said in his flash interview: "Someone giving me stick there. Doesn't know I'm a Mackem at heart.

"It is nice to come here to St James' Park, such a special atmosphere.

"The fans made it an amazing atmosphere - great to get the winner, again. I feel like we played well."