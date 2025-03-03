Ex-England captains Rooney, Shearer impressed by Man Utd youngster Obi's cameo

Former England captains Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer were impressed by Chido Obi for Manchester United in their FA Cup shootout defeat at home to Fulham.

Obi was a late substitute and gave the Cottagers' defence some problems during his cameo.

Advertisement Advertisement

United legend Rooney said of the 17 year-old: "he young lad Chido Obi, what I like about him is he's put himself in good positions.

"Naive with some of his chances, but it is encouraging for Man Utd. I've been really impressed with him.?

Fellow former England skipper Shearer also said on Match of the Day: "Obi has given the defenders more problems with his presence. It's been uncomfortable for the centre halves."