Rooney adamant Rashford wants new Man Utd chance

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney is convinced Marcus Rashford wants to return to Old Trafford.

Currently on-loan with Aston Villa, Rashford was outstanding in their victory over PSG last night. The hosts won 3-2, though lost the quarterfinal tie 5-4 on aggregate.

The England international is being celebrated this morning for his performance, with talk now intensifying of him signing permanently with the Villans.

But Rooney said when reviewing the game last night: "Marcus Rashford wants to play for Manchester United, 100 per cent.

"He is a Manchester lad, Man United fan, and over the last couple of years it has been difficult. He needed to play and it was clear he wouldn’t play for the rest of the season at United. 

"He has clearly shown, sometimes you have to keep banging on the manager’s door, put them in a position where they can’t leave you out in an ideal world he would like to leave a legacy at United, whether that is possible I don't know, but this is what I’d love to see."

