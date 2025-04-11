Tribal Football
Most Read
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Man United join Bayern Munich in race to sign £60m-rated Brighton star
Ruben Amorim backs Andre Onana after Man United howlers

PSG threaten Villa transfer plans for Rashford

Paul Vegas
PSG threaten Villa transfer plans for Rashford
PSG threaten Villa transfer plans for RashfordPSG/Facebook
PSG are reviving plans for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

The England international is returning to his best form while on-loan at Aston Villa, having arrived in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says Villa boss Unai Emery has informed directors he wants to see Rashford signed permanently at the end of the season. However, he will face competition from former club and Champions League opponents PSG.

Villa are happy to cough up a major fee to sign the England international, but there's doubts around Rashford's contract demands.

Rashford will have to accept a hefty cut on his current salary to stay with Villa.

Meanwhile, PSG chief Luis Campos is convinced by Rashford's career rebuild and plans to compete for the striker this summer market.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusAston VillaPSGManchester UnitedLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa boss Emery: We want to work with Rashford
They all go! Man Utd prepare for 10-plus player clearout
Aston Villa told price to secure permanent Marcus Rashford deal