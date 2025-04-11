PSG threaten Villa transfer plans for Rashford

PSG are reviving plans for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

The England international is returning to his best form while on-loan at Aston Villa, having arrived in January.

The Sun says Villa boss Unai Emery has informed directors he wants to see Rashford signed permanently at the end of the season. However, he will face competition from former club and Champions League opponents PSG.

Villa are happy to cough up a major fee to sign the England international, but there's doubts around Rashford's contract demands.

Rashford will have to accept a hefty cut on his current salary to stay with Villa.

Meanwhile, PSG chief Luis Campos is convinced by Rashford's career rebuild and plans to compete for the striker this summer market.