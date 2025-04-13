Crystal Palace plan bid for Aston Villa loanee Rashford

Crystal Palace are eyeing Aston Villa loanee Marcus Rashford.

The striker is on-loan at Villa Park from Manchester United and can be signed permanently for £40m.

The Sun says Palace are keeping tabs on Rashford's situation and are prepared to move for the England international should Villa waver on their plans.

A Palace source said: “Palace are keeping a very close eye on Rashford and what happens with Villa and United.

“There is a good buzz around the club at the moment and someone like Marcus is exactly the kind of player they would love to attract.

“They know they would have to keep onto their better players to try and persuade Marcus to move to South London.”