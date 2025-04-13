Tribal Football
Most Read
SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd

Crystal Palace plan bid for Aston Villa loanee Rashford

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace plan bid for Aston Villa loanee Rashford
Crystal Palace plan bid for Aston Villa loanee RashfordAction Plus
Crystal Palace are eyeing Aston Villa loanee Marcus Rashford.

The striker is on-loan at Villa Park from Manchester United and can be signed permanently for £40m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says Palace are keeping tabs on Rashford's situation and are prepared to move for the England international should Villa waver on their plans.

A Palace  source said: “Palace are keeping a very close eye on Rashford and what happens with Villa and United.

“There is a good buzz around the club at the moment and someone like Marcus is exactly the kind of player they would love to attract.

“They know they would have to keep onto their better players to try and persuade Marcus to move to South London.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusCrystal PalaceAston VillaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
PSG threaten Villa transfer plans for Rashford
Aston Villa boss Emery: We want to work with Rashford
They all go! Man Utd prepare for 10-plus player clearout