Villa boss Emery pushed about Rashford stay after 5-star performance

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is keeping everything open regarding Marcus Rashford's future.

On-loan from Manchester United, Rashford was outstanding in Villa's victory over PSG last night. The hosts won 3-2, though lost the quarterfinal tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Rashford is understood to be available to Villa for £40m and Emery was asked afterwards about transforming the loan into a permanent deal.

"It's difficult to plan it now," the Spaniard admitted, speaking to Prime Video Sport.

"Of course, he is feeling better and today he played a fantastic match and we are very happy and most importantly he is happy. So we are happy with him and he's happy with us this is important with the process we have."