Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd miss out on £480K as Antony's contract clause is dodged by Real Betis
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Chelsea put 23 players on transfer list ahead of major summer overhaul
Liverpool make contact with Newcastle over Isak in British transfer fee record bid

Villa boss Emery pushed about Rashford stay after 5-star performance

Paul Vegas
Villa boss Emery pushed about Rashford stay after 5-star performance
Villa boss Emery pushed about Rashford stay after 5-star performanceAction Plus
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is keeping everything open regarding Marcus Rashford's future.

On-loan from Manchester United, Rashford was outstanding in Villa's victory over PSG last night. The hosts won 3-2, though lost the quarterfinal tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rashford is understood to be available to Villa for £40m and Emery was asked afterwards about transforming the loan into a permanent deal.

"It's difficult to plan it now," the Spaniard admitted, speaking to Prime Video Sport.

"Of course, he is feeling better and today he played a fantastic match and we are very happy and most importantly he is happy. So we are happy with him and he's happy with us this is important with the process we have."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusAston VillaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Crystal Palace plan bid for Aston Villa loanee Rashford
PSG threaten Villa transfer plans for Rashford
Aston Villa boss Emery: We want to work with Rashford