Ronaldo "Very proud" of his son after his impressive Portugal debut

Cristiano Ronaldo's son made his international debut for Portugal at the age of 14 for the U15's side this week.

The 14-year-old was watched on by grandmother, Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo Sr's mother made his debut for Portugal Under-15 national team in their 4-1 win over Japan on Tuesday. Ronaldo Sr made nine appearances for Portugal U15s back in 2001 which kickstarted one of the best careers in football history and his son may folllow in his footsteps.

The starlet entered the field after 54 minutes and donned the no.7 shirt his father was at home in as his father, who is now 40 years old and still bagging goals for Al-Nassr watched on in admiration. The young forward was recently named in a 22-player squad representing Portugal at the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia between May 13th and May 18th and his father send a short message revealing how proud he is.

"Congratulations on your debut for Portugal, son. Very proud of you." He wrote on Instagram after the game at which scouts from Manchester United and several other top European sides were in attendance. The teenager will return to action on Wednesday to face Greece before facing England as scouts keep a close eye on who could be the next big star in world football.