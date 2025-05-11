Al-Nassr pull back contract talks with Ronaldo

New contract talks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have stalled.

Marca says Al-Nassr have pulled back from offering Ronaldo a new two-year deal which would take him to the age of 42.

Advertisement Advertisement

Al-Nassr management have concerns over their struggles for silverware during their time with Ronaldo and want to reassess things at the end of the season.

Saudi sources say Ronaldo could be allowed to come off contract at the end of June and be cleared to move elsewhere.

A move within the Saudi Pro League is an option, while Ronaldo has also been linked with a return to formative club Sporting CP.

Sitting fourth on the SPL table, Al-Nassr are at risk of missing Asian Champions League qualification this term.