Man Utd, Spurs watching Al-Nassr whizkid Cristiano Jr

A Manchester United scout was presented for Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's debut for Portugal U15 yesterday.

Cristiano Jr, who is a former United academy player though now plays for his father's Al-Nassr youth team, was a second-half substitute in Portugal's win against Japan.

Cristiano Jr also qualifies for Spain and the USA and is interesting several European clubs, including United.

The Sun says United had a scout in the stands as the attacking midfielder made his international debut.

Tottenham and several Bundesliga teams are also interested in the 14 year-old.