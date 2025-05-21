Robertson waves emotional goodbye to Alexander-Arnold: My brother, where to even start!

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has posted a goodbye to Trent Alexander-Arnold who is set to leave the club at the end of his contract.

Alexander-Arnold announced earlier this month that he would indeed be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season once his contract has expired, bringing an end to a 20-year association with the club. The 26 year old is set to embark on a journey to La Liga giants Real Madrid in what is perhaps the most controversial move of the summer transfer window.

Despite the controversy and hatred the fullback has received in recent months which includes persistent boos during the 2-2 draw against Arsenal a little over a week ago, Robertson has remained civil throughout and has now posted an emotional goodbye to his best friend at the club.

"My brother, where to even start! It has been an absolute privilege watching you grow from a boy to a man over these last 8 years," Robertson wrote on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. "You have won it all and created amazing memories along the way.

"I want to thank you for constantly pushing me to new limits and setting the bar so high that I had no choice but to follow. You are going to be a huge miss around the training ground and an even bigger miss on the pitch.

"I hope all the hard work you have put into this club, the moments you have given us and the massive contribution you have made are recognised as they should be..... Wingmen one last time."

The England international’s move to Madrid is all but confirmed but manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have been quick to snap up Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as his replacement. Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in their final game this weekend which will be followed by a victory parade where Alexander-Arnold can wave goodbye to fans and his teammate Robertson for the last time.