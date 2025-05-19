Liverpool signing Frimpong to take squad number that has not been seen for over a decade

Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong is set to join Liverpool this summer and will take a squad number that has not been seen for a long time.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to leave to Real Madrid once his contract expires, sporting director Richard Hughes and manager Arne Slot have already found his replacement before the season is over. The Reds will trigger Frimpong’s £29.5million release clause in the coming weeks and he has already begun his medical after agreeing personal terms with the side.

However, as the Number 2 is being worn by Joe Gomez and three, four and five being taken as well it leaves just the number 6 left for the defender. As reported by talkSPORT and GIVEMESPORT, the Dutchman will take his career-long No.30 to Merseyside, a number not seen at the club in over a decade.

Frimpong will make history once he signs for the club as he takes on the number that has often been given to lackluster players in the past. The number has been worn by Boudewijn Zenden, Djimi Traore, Haukur Ingi Gudnason, Carl Medjani, Djimi Traore and in 2015 Spanish international Suso who was the last player to wear the number after he broke into the side under manager Brendan Rogers.

Liverpool take on Brighton on Monday night after celebrating securing the title over the past week which has seen the club throw a BBQ as well as a huge party in Ibiza. Alexander-Arnold's backup Conor Bradley is likely to start after signing a new contract last week in what are the final two games for the England international before he jets off to Spain.