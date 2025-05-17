Jeremie Frimpong set for Liverpool medical

Bayer Leverkusen Jeremie Frimpiong right-back looks set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool as he prepares to undergo his medical with the Premier League club.

Per The Athletic, Frimpong, 24, has agreed a five-year deal with the newly crowned Premier League champions after Liverpool activated the £35 million release clause in his Bundesliga contract.

The right-back is now set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold who is widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Frimpong will become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer transfer window so long as the medical goes smoothly.

It’s understood Liverpool with have a much busier time this summer than they did in 2024 as they seek to build upon their title win.