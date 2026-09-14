Richarlison has taken to social media to react to Roberto De Zerbi's decision to omit him from the squad for the League Cup game against Liverpool on Tuesday (September 15).

The 29-year-old appears to have been completely frozen out at Tottenham after refusing to join Everton in the summer transfer window.

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Richarlison has since been linked with the likes of Vasco da Gama and Trabzonspor but remains at Spurs even after being excluded from their 25-man Premier League squad.

Despite that omission, he remains eligible to feature in the League Cup. De Zerbi has ruled out any possibility of that happening.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, De Zerbi said: "Richarlison will NOT play even if he’s available. Not even in the Carabao Cup, no."

The Brazilian has now taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to respond to his manager via Fabrizio Romano’s replies with a very sad emoji.