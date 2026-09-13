Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd lineup v Man City: Confirmed team news ahead of a thrilling Manchester derby

Man City have no plans to sell defender to Man Utd despite January interest

Alvarez "not even travelling" with Atletico Madrid squad as Arsenal move heats up

Amorim hits back at Man Utd legends after sacking: They lived in a time that was different

Most read on Flashscore News

Rybakina goes through 'a lot of emotions' following first US Open title

How Rybakina conquered New York: Ice-cold mentality, powerful serve & iconic jersey

'I feel American': Sabalenka embraces US Open atmosphere in title defeat

Black Princesses eliminated from U-20 World Cup after heavy defeat to France

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record
Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga recordLOF Agency, Agencia LOF / Alamy / Profimedia

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has matched a remarkable LaLiga record last achieved by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009.

The 37-year-old scored in Deportivo La Coruna’s 1-1 draw against Getafe, finding the net in each of his side’s opening five league matches of the 2026/27 season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With that, the former Gabon captain is now the 11th player in LaLiga history to score in the opening five rounds of a campaign. 

 

Aubameyang’s streak began against Elche before he struck against Malaga, Valencia and Villarreal.

Also, the former Barcelona star now has five goals and two assists this season, helping Antonio Hidalgo’s newly promoted side remain unbeaten.

Mentions
LaLigaPierre-Emerick AubameyangZlatan IbrahimovicGetafe

Related Articles

Africans Abroad: Sinayoko hits treble as Diao and Aubameyang shine

Winners and Losers: Auba reborn as Barcelona sparkle, Real Madrid and PSG disappoint

Aubameyang snatches thrilling win for Deportivo away at Villarreal