Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has matched a remarkable LaLiga record last achieved by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009.

The 37-year-old scored in Deportivo La Coruna’s 1-1 draw against Getafe, finding the net in each of his side’s opening five league matches of the 2026/27 season.

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With that, the former Gabon captain is now the 11th player in LaLiga history to score in the opening five rounds of a campaign.

Aubameyang’s streak began against Elche before he struck against Malaga, Valencia and Villarreal.

Also, the former Barcelona star now has five goals and two assists this season, helping Antonio Hidalgo’s newly promoted side remain unbeaten.