Iheanacho extends remarkable scoring run in Turkey

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his superb scoring form for Bursaspor on Sunday, netting in their 2-2 draw against Esenler Erokspor.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring in the 16th minute, giving the hosts an early lead.

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Erokspor fought back to secure a point, but Iheanacho’s latest strike took his tally to nine goals in seven league appearances this season.

The forward has enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign, consistently finding the net as Bursaspor challenge near the top of the table.

The draw lifted Bursaspor to the summit with 16 points, level with Batman Petrolspor but ahead on goal difference.

The two sides meet next weekend in a crucial top-of-the-table clash.