Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd lineup v Man City: Confirmed team news ahead of a thrilling Manchester derby

Man City have no plans to sell defender to Man Utd despite January interest

Alvarez "not even travelling" with Atletico Madrid squad as Arsenal move heats up

Amorim hits back at Man Utd legends after sacking: They lived in a time that was different

Most read on Flashscore News

Rybakina goes through 'a lot of emotions' following first US Open title

How Rybakina conquered New York: Ice-cold mentality, powerful serve & iconic jersey

'I feel American': Sabalenka embraces US Open atmosphere in title defeat

'It feels amazing': Rybakina triumphs at US Open to capture third Grand Slam title

Iheanacho extends remarkable scoring run in Turkey

Iheanacho extends remarkable scoring run in Turkey
Iheanacho extends remarkable scoring run in TurkeySportPix / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his superb scoring form for Bursaspor on Sunday, netting in their 2-2 draw against Esenler Erokspor.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring in the 16th minute, giving the hosts an early lead.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Erokspor fought back to secure a point, but Iheanacho’s latest strike took his tally to nine goals in seven league appearances this season.

The forward has enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign, consistently finding the net as Bursaspor challenge near the top of the table.

The draw lifted Bursaspor to the summit with 16 points, level with Batman Petrolspor but ahead on goal difference.

The two sides meet next weekend in a crucial top-of-the-table clash.

Mentions
Kelechi IheanachoBursasporEroksporTFF 2. Lig Group 1

Related Articles

Hugo Magnetti commits future to Brest until 2029

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Pro Ref admits VAR should have ruled out Haaland's derby goal