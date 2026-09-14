De Zerbi slams door on Richarlison's Carabao Cup recall

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Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi.Profimedia

Richarlison looks to have played his last game for Tottenham following a fresh update from Roberto De Zerbi.

The former Everton striker told De Zerbi he wanted to leave before the UK transfer deadline passed on September 1st.

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That was not achieved by the club and subsequent links to sides in Turkey, Brazil and Saudi Araba have not developed, with the 29-year-old now formally removed from Spurs' 25-man Premier League squad list.

Spurs are considering a deal to pay off the remaining nine months of his contract as the club and De Zerbi have no intention of bringing him back into the first team.

Ahead of tomorrow night's EFL Cup clash at Liverpool, De Zerbi was asked if Richarlison could be recalled, and his answer was clear.

"With Richarlison, you already know everything, so nothing changes with the Carabao Cup or Premier League. Richarlison won't be involved even though he can play.

"The problem is between the player and the club. I stay within the club. It's coach and club together. At the start of this season I spoke to him many times to convince him to stay and he didn't want to. I can't go every day to pray for him to stay."

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