Arsenal lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Mikel Arteta plans Carabao Cup changes

Arsenal take a break from the Premier League on Tuesday night as the Gunners head to Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup Third Round.

A 2-0 weekend top-flight win at Sunderland maintained Arsenal's 100% start to the campaign across all competitions, but the demands of two and three games per week means Mikel Artteta will make several changes at Portman Road.

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Arteta's side lost out to Manchester City in last season's final and the competition remains the only domestic trophy the Spaniard has failed to win as Arsenal boss.

Defensive trio Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and William Saliba all remain out injured and 16-year-old Max Dowman could start.

Arsenal v Ipswich team news

Gabriel Magalhaes, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard are all in line to be rested with Kepa Arrizabalaga drafted in to give David Raya a break.

Jurrien Timber could get a start, as he works back to full fitness following injury, and Spain pair Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi could also come in after playing a limited role in recent weeks due to their extended break after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal predicted line up v Ipswich

Arsenal XI: Kepa; Timber, Konsa, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Dowman, Merino, Eze; Gyokeres.

Arsenal v Ipswich kick off time

Kick off at Portman Road is set for 8pm UK time.

Key stats

Arsenal have not won the EFL/Carabao Cup since the debut Premier League season back in 1992/93, and they lost their last trip to Ipswich in this competition, as Arsene Wenger's team lost a semi-final first-leg 1-0 in 2011.