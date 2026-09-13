Alvarez "not even travelling" with Atletico Madrid squad as Arsenal move heats up

Julian Alvarez will not be involved in Atletico Madrid's clash with Real Sociedad this Sunday.

Álvarez wanted to join Barcelona this summer, but Atlético refused to consider a deal. The striker then reportedly has his mind set on a switch to Arsenal but a move never materialised as he turned down the Gunners in the final stages of the window.

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Barcelona instead turned to Gabriel Jesus as a low-cost alternative, but Arsenal did not invest in their attack despite reports stating that manager Mikel Arteta was keen on bringing in a striker.

Alvarez has fallen out with manager Diego Simeone and supporters who continue to boo and jeer at the 26 year old who could depart the side in the January window.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Alvarez will not feature in Saturday’s clash against Sociedad in what is the latest piece of drama for the talented striker.

“Julián Álvarez, out for Atlético Madrid today and not even travelling with the squad.

“Decision due to muscular overload in yesterday's training session."

The club confirmed the news on social media:

"Julián will not travel to San Sebastián due to a muscle overload that led to his withdrawal from yesterday's training session. After conducting the relevant tests, the medical services have ruled out his participation in today's match."

Álvarez has yet to score this season but played his first full game of the campaign in Atlético's 2-1 Champions League defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday.

However, that could be his final game for the side as tensions rise once more behind the scenes, leaving the former Manchester City star in limbo before the winter window. Arsenal could make a move for Alvarez in January, a move that may pay off if Alvarez is still iced out.