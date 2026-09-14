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Tottenham lineup v Liverpool: Confirmed team news as De Zerbi keeps Richarlison away from Spurs squad

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi.Profimedia

Tottenham head north to Liverpool on Tuesday night for a Carabao Cup Third Round test at Anfield.

Roberto De Zerbi's team were held to a 0-0 draw for the second weekend running, at home to Everton on Saturday, as they await their first win and goals in the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

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Huge summer investment in new players is yet to translate to results on the pitch, and De Zerbi is starting to feel the pressure despite his relegation rescue act at the end of last season.

The visitors are missing several players for this clash and De Zerbi will match Andoni Iraola with several changes to his starting XI.

Tottenham v Liverpool team news

De Zerbi has confirmed there will be no recall for Richarlison - despite being eligible for non-Premier League games - as the club seek to move the Brazilian on in the coming weeks.

Andy Robertson should start against his old team with the Scotland captain back at Anfiield for the first time since his summer departure.

Tottenham v Liverpool predicted lineups

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Gray, Senesi, Van Hecke, Robertson; Bergvall, Bentancur; Kudus, Gallagher, Tel; Solanke.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Araujo, Jacquet, Tsimikas; Endo, Nyoni, Gravenberch; Nguomha, Isak, Munoz.

Tottenham v Liverpool kick off time

Kick off at Anfield is set for 8pm UK time.

Key stat

As confirmed by De Zerbi - Richarlison will not feature at Anfield  - which is a blow for Spurs as the former Everton striker has scored four Spurs goals against the Reds including in both meetings in 2025/26.

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Premier LeagueRoberto De ZerbiRicharlisonTottenhamLiverpoolEFL Cup

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