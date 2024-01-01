Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

REVEALED: Why Arsenal and Bologna still yet to settle Calafiori terms

REVEALED: Why Arsenal and Bologna still yet to settle Calafiori terms
REVEALED: Why Arsenal and Bologna still yet to settle Calafiori terms
REVEALED: Why Arsenal and Bologna still yet to settle Calafiori termsAction Plus
Arsenal's attempts to sign Ricciardo Calafiori this summer may not bear fruit after all.

The Italian center half is the man Arsenal believe can take their back line to another level.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, they have not been successful in their attempts to agree a fee with Bologna.

Per Sky Sport Italia, the issue is that Bologna are trying to renegotiate a 50 percent sell-on fee that they would owe Calafiori's former club Basel.

Unless they can manage to convince Basel to lower the fee, which was agreed, they will have to get more money to compensate.

As a result, the Italian outfit and Arsenal are said to have a €10m gap in valuation of the player.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalafiori RiccardoArsenalBolognaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal push Bologna to drop Calafiori price as Juventus circle
Bologna defender Calafiori makes clear Arsenal ambitions
Arsenal and Bologna continue to haggle over Calafiori terms