REVEALED: Why Arsenal and Bologna still yet to settle Calafiori terms

Arsenal's attempts to sign Ricciardo Calafiori this summer may not bear fruit after all.

The Italian center half is the man Arsenal believe can take their back line to another level.

However, they have not been successful in their attempts to agree a fee with Bologna.

Per Sky Sport Italia, the issue is that Bologna are trying to renegotiate a 50 percent sell-on fee that they would owe Calafiori's former club Basel.

Unless they can manage to convince Basel to lower the fee, which was agreed, they will have to get more money to compensate.

As a result, the Italian outfit and Arsenal are said to have a €10m gap in valuation of the player.