Bologna defender Calafiori makes clear Arsenal ambitions

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori wants to join Arsenal.

While the Gunners and Bologna continue to haggle over a fee for the Italy international, Calafiori has made clear his ambitions.

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting the defender wants to see the move to Arsenal settled while he is on his summer break.

Di Marzio has stated: "I think they will do the deal because he wants Arsenal."

Arsenal want to sign Calafiori for €40m, while Bologna are seeking closer to €50-55m.