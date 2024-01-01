Arsenal push Bologna to drop Calafiori price as Juventus circle

Arsenal are only willing to do a deal to secure a defender for a lesser price tag.

The Gunners are said to be pushing to lower Riccardo Calafiori’s transfer fee from Bologna.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport states that Arsenal are hoping Calafiori’s eagerness to make the move will ease negotiations.

Many fans had expected the classy defender to stay in Italy and sign for Juventus.

However, they are likely out of the running, as Bologna want £42m plus bonuses.

Arsenal are only willing to do the deal if it is capped at £42m, including all bonuses.