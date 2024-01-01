REVEALED: Van Nistelrooy wont backstab Ten Hag at Man Utd

Manchester United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is unsure about succeeding Erik ten Hag as manager.

There's suggestions Van Nistelrooy will be offered the post in a caretaker basis should Ten Hag be removed.

The Dutchman's position could be decided today as United visit Aston Villa.

But they may face issues in convincing Van Nistelrooy sticking around should they dump Ten Hag, says the Mirror.

A source in Holland said: "Van Nistelrooy is a principled guy.

"He felt betrayed at Eindhoven - and he will not want to be viewed as the man who went behind Erik ten Hag’s back."