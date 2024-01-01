Ten Voord says "it's a miracle" Ten Hag still at Man Utd

One of Erik Ten Hag's oldest friends has spoken about how he advised the United manager to quit last summer.
Leon Ten Voorde, a journalist who has been friends with Ten Hag for 40 years, spoke about the United manager’s fate.
Per The Mirror, Ten Voorde revealed: "I advised him to leave last summer. He won the FA Cup, so you leave through the front door. He's had a lot of injuries this past year. But then trainers think: 'I can turn things around'."
He added: "How long does United think this can go on?
"That's a perfectly fair question. I think it's a miracle he's still there. You've been wondering for a long time how long this will go well for Ten Hag.
"That question is now hanging over United and Ten Hag again. In general, he is calm and relaxed. But I can't imagine that this leaves you completely unaffected."