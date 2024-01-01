Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe: Ten Hag future not my call

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists he's not part of the decision on the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

Ratcliffe is due to be in England for Sunday's clash at Aston Villa with Ten Hag's position in doubt.

"I like Erik. I think he's a very good coach but at the end of the day it's not my call," Ratcliffe told BBC Sport.

"It's the management team that's running Manchester United that have to decide how we best run the team in many different respects.

"But that team that's running Manchester United has only been together since June or July. They weren't there in January, February, March or April – (CEO) Omar (Berrada), (sporting director) Dan Ashworth - they only arrived in July.

"They've only been there… you can count it in weeks almost - they've not been there a long time, so they need to take stock and make some sensible decisions.

"Our objective is very clear - we want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it's not there yet, obviously - that's very clear."