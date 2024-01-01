Man Utd ready to try again for Tuchel if...

Manchester United are ready to try again for Thomas Tuchel.

Off contract after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, Tuchel turned down United over the summer after talks with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, iNews says United will try to convince Tuchel again should they choose to sack Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is under pressure going into Sunday's clash at Aston Villa.

However, there is a belief from those close to Ten Hag that his position is safe no matter the result tomorrow.