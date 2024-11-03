Al Nassr to challenge Prem giants for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Al Nassr are ready to compete with Premier League clubs for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

O Jogo says Gyökeres is one of their main transfer targets for the coming summer. Al Nassr see the Sweden attacker as a necessary reinforcement.

The 26-year-old has scored 63 goals and provided 19 assists in 66 competitive matches for Sporting.

However, Gyokeres' €100m clause is deemed too expensive for Al Nassr. Instead, they expect Sporting to be open to negotiate a lower fee for the centre-forward in 2025.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelseaand Paris St. Germain are also watching developments closely.