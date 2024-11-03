Al Nassr to challenge Prem giants for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Al Nassr are ready to compete with Premier League clubs for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

O Jogo says Gyökeres is one of their main transfer targets for the coming summer. Al Nassr see the Sweden attacker as a necessary reinforcement.

The 26-year-old has scored 63 goals and provided 19 assists in 66 competitive matches for Sporting.

However, Gyokeres' €100m clause is deemed too expensive for Al Nassr. Instead, they expect Sporting to be open to negotiate a lower fee for the centre-forward in 2025.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelseaand Paris St. Germain are also watching developments closely.

