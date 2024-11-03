Ex-Boavista coach Petit "very happy" for Amorim over Man Utd move

Former Portugal midfielder Petit is happy for Ruben Amorim over his move to Manchester United.

Amorim will leave Sporting CP for United during the next international break.

Former Boavista and Maritimo coach Petit told O Jogo: "It is a sign of the good work of the Portuguese, made an excellent path in Sporting over the years with achievements, a competitive team, quality, traced a game model that was well rooted.

"All this came to the attention of Manchester United and they saw what they could get out of it.

"I am very happy for Amorim, he is one of our team to reach a top club, leaving a great one like the Sporting for another giant in Europe."