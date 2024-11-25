Potter considered at Leicester

Leicester City are going to take their time to find the right manager after sacking Steve Cooper.

Per Leicester Mercury, former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter will again be under consideration.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Foxes did turn to Potter in April 2023 when they sacked Brendan Rodgers.

However, he was not willing to get back to work, as he had been sacked by Chelsea the same day.

Now there may be a chance for him to take on the job, given he is well rested since then.

The Foxes also have a young squad that could play the style of football that Potter desires.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play