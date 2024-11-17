Van Nistelrooy discussed inside Leicester

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ruud van Nistelrooy is being linked with Steve Cooper's job at Leicester City.

The Dutchman left Manchester United last week after guiding the club for three weeks as caretaker manager.

Van Nistelrooy has applied for the manager's job at Championship Coventry City.

However, The Sun says he is also being discussed inside Leicester.

It's suggested Cooper has until the end of the year to convince Leicester's board that he is the right man in charge.

