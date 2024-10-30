REVEALED: Man Utd must overcome several issues to close Amorim appointment

Manchester United must overcome several outstanding issues to close a deal for Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim.

Sporting announced on Tuesday that United had made an approach and shown a willing to pay Amorim's €10m buyout clause.

However, there will remain some issues to be ironed out before Amorim takes his place in the United dugout.

There remains a discussion to be held over Amorim's backroom team and compensation if they are to follow the coach to Old Trafford.

There is also talk of whether Amorim must serve a spell of gardening leave before being cleared by Sporting to join United.

The chances of the Portuguese being in charge for Sunday's clash with Chelsea are now diminishing.