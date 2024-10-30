Tribal Football
Most Read
Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat
Ten Hag felt let down by 3 Man Utd stars which led to sacking
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash

REVEALED: Man Utd must overcome several issues to close Amorim appointment

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Man Utd must overcome several issues to close Amorim appointment
REVEALED: Man Utd must overcome several issues to close Amorim appointmentAction Plus
Manchester United must overcome several outstanding issues to close a deal for Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim.

Sporting announced on Tuesday that United had made an approach and shown a willing to pay Amorim's €10m buyout clause.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, there will remain some issues to be ironed out before Amorim takes his place in the United dugout.

There remains a discussion to be held over Amorim's backroom team and compensation if they are to follow the coach to Old Trafford.

There is also talk of whether Amorim must serve a spell of gardening leave before  being cleared by Sporting to join United.

The chances of the Portuguese being in charge for Sunday's clash with Chelsea are now diminishing.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester UnitedSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd target Amorim: Was that my Sporting farewell match?
Man Utd willing to treble wages of Sporting CP coach Amorim
Sporting CP confirm Man Utd approach for Amorim