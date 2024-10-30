Man Utd target Amorim: Was that my Sporting farewell match?

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim insisted he has yet to decide on his future.

The Portuguese manager is being linked with a move to Manchester United this week.

Sporting announced through their nation’s stock exchange that United were ready to pay Amorim’s release clause.

Asked about the matter after a win over Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup, he stated: “Nothing is decided yet… I don't know if it's the farewell game or not.

"Nobody knows if it was a farewell match or if there will be a farewell. It's a matter that hasn't been decided yet. Let's analyse the match.

"It was a strange match, we had a lot of possession, not so good on the wings, we didn't make life easy for Iván Fresneda. 

“We had chances but didn't score and in the second half we increased the intensity, scored goals and conceded one with a deflection. It wasn't a brilliant performance, but we prepared for what's to come by rotating players"

"He's here now. It's not something I know, it's not about me," forward Victor Gyokeres told reporters. 

"Right now he's here, let's see what happens"

