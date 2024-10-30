Man Utd willing to treble wages of Sporting CP coach Amorim

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim could be set for a major rise in his pay if he accepts Manchester United’s offer.

The 39-year-old could more than treble the salary that he earns at the Portuguese club.

Sporting, who are champions of their league, do not pay managers on the same scale as Premier League clubs.

Amorim is currently on around €2.5m-a-year in Lisbon.

According to talkSPORT, United would be ready to offer Amorim a big deal if he accepts.

The Red Devils will also be paying compensation to Sporting to bring in the young head coach.

Amorim has a release clause in his contract specifically for top clubs, including United.