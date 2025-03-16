REVEALED: Man Utd met with Mendes about Quenda before Chelsea swoop

Manchester United never made an offer for Geovany Quenda before Chelsea's stepped in last week.

The Blues have clinched an agreement with Sporting CP over a £42m fee for Quenda.

The teenage wing-back was expected to move to United this summer and play again for his former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim.

But he is now set to join Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Manchester Evening News says United met with agent Jorge Mendes in November about Quenda, but talks never moved beyond an initial informal meeting.

United's swoop for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu also changed their thinking regarding Quenda.

The 17 year-old, meanwhile, had a Chelsea medical and met with manager Enzo Maresca privately ahead of agreeing a seven-year contract during his London visit.