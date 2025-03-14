Man Utd rocked as Chelsea clinch Quenda agreement with Sporting CP

Chelsea are convinced they've clinched a deal for Sporting CP superkid Geovany Quenda.

The teenager has been in talks with Manchester United, where he is wanted by his former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim.

However, Chelsea have stepped in to secure a £40m agreement with Sporting, says the Daily Mail.

Chelsea and Quenda's minders have also reached personal terms over a seven-year contract.

The deal will also see Quenda spend the 2025/26 season on-loan with Sporting before moving to London next summer.

The teen was expected to move to Old Trafford at the end of this season, but Chelsea have stepped in to clinch a quickfire agreement with club and player this week.