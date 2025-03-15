Chelsea closing on deal for Sporting CP attacker Essugo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea are closing on a deal for Sporting CP attacker Dario Essugo.

The youngster has shone on-loan in LaLiga this season with Las Palmas.

CNN Portugal says Chelsea will buy Essugo for next season.

The English giants will pay around €22m for the 20-year-old. Essugo will also receive a contract that extends until the summer of 2032.

The news arrives just 24 hours after it emerge Chelsea had agreed terms with Sporting CP and Geovany Quenda about a deal for the summer market.

